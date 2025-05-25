Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 6,854 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,854 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $674,570.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,842.34. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Seong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65.

RDDT opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,539,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDDT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

