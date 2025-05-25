American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Assets Trust by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.