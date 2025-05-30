Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

