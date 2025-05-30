HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 4% – Still a Buy?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.80. 474,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,622,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

HUYA Trading Down 1.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $841.24 million, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.81.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,042.86%.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $325,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA



HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

