Douglas Emmett, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

