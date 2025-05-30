First County Bank CT Sells 3,135 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First County Bank CT reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after acquiring an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

