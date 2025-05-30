Best Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Tesla, AltC Acquisition, Broadcom, Oklo, NuScale Power, GE Vernova, and Chevron are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, extraction, distribution, and generation of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas, and coal to renewables like solar and wind. Owning these stocks means holding an equity interest in firms whose primary business revolves around meeting global energy demand. Their performance is typically driven by fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,389,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.61, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,503,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,655,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,016,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,663. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,563. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.16. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $477.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.33. 4,498,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Recommended Stories