111 Capital Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

111 Capital bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.
Newmont Stock Down 0.6%
NEM stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
