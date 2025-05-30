FC Advisory LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average is $172.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

