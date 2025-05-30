Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $555.75 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.48 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.43. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

