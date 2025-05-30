Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $111.92 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

