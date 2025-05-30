CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 125,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 107,547 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

CI&T Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.48 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

