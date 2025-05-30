FC Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FC Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

