Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

