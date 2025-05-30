AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,152 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.00 and its 200-day moving average is $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

