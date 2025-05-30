FC Advisory LLC Purchases 10,887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.