Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

