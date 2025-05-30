Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $8,867,382. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

