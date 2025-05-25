Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. 67,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 402,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Power Metals Stock Up 1.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.91 million, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.