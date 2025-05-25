Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. 67,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 402,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Power Metals Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.91 million, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

