Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.83. Approximately 172,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 96,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71.

About Dolly Varden Silver

(Get Free Report)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.