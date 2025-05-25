Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $428.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

