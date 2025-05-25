OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

OLO Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.74 on Thursday. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

