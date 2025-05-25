Ascent Group LLC Acquires 206 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

