Ascent Group LLC Purchases 2,454 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $186.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.05 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

