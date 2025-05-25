Gould Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gould Capital LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after buying an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

