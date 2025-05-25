Michael Anthony Degiglio Purchases 10,000 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,568.00.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Michael Anthony Degiglio purchased 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$7,193.25.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

