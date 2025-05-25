Samir Aziz Manji Sells 3,900 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$57,564.00.

Extendicare Inc has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

