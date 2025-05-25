iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.