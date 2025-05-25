Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.69.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.26. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

