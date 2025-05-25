Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. 414,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.
