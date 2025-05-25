Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 20,594 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $1,661,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,215,273.86. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $83.04.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

