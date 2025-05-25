Ascent Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $314.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

