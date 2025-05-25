Insider Buying: Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Insider Acquires 220,000 Shares of Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Wade Johnson acquired 220,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,760.00 ($8,285.71).
Iceni Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 2.01.
About Iceni Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iceni Gold
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Iceni Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iceni Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.