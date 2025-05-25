Insider Buying: Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Insider Acquires 220,000 Shares of Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Wade Johnson acquired 220,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,760.00 ($8,285.71).

Iceni Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 2.01.

About Iceni Gold

Iceni Gold Limited focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects. Its principal property is the 14 Mile Well project that consists of 7 prospect licenses and 2 mining leases covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Iceni Gold Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

