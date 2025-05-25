Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $166.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.