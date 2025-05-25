Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,629 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $321,247.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,096.95. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.