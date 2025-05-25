Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,629 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $321,247.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,096.95. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intapp Price Performance
NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.