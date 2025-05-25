UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,939 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $62,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

