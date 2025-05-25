Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $97.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Five Below Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

