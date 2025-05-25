First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 224.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

