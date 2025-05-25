Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Zoominfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTM stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Zoominfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

