Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Zoominfo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GTM stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About Zoominfo Technologies
