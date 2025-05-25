Snowflake’s (SNOW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $219.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $203.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.86. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $205.40.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

