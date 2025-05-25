C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$42.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

