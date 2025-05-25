Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.