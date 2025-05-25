The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $202.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

