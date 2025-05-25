Gould Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gould Capital LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IBM opened at $258.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.36. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

