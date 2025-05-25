Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 279,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

INTC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

