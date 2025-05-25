Empirical Capital Management LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XPO makes up approximately 5.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after acquiring an additional 425,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

