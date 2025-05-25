Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bioventus by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bioventus by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,917.77. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $115,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.