Vident Advisory LLC Has $951,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

