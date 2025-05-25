Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Treasurer Michael P. Prisby Sells 1,000 Shares

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) Treasurer Michael P. Prisby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $520,371.62. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ISBA stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Isabella Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

