16,714 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Bought by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000. Enstar Group comprises 0.7% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR opened at $334.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.43 and its 200-day moving average is $329.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $291.90 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

